5 Best Songs on DJ Khaled’s ‘Grateful’

By Rahul Lal

DJ Khaled has made his mark on pop-culture through snapchat and catch-phrases. His positive message has only been amplified this year with the birth of his son Asahd, who graces the cover of his new album Grateful.

But if you don’t think Khaled is a major player in hip-hop, ask yourself who can get the features he does. On this album Khaled had almost every major artist help out including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Drake, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller, Justin Bieber, Migos, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Nas, Rick Ross, Big Sean, Calvin Harris, Jeremih, Future, Fat Joe, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, 21 Savage, TI, Alicia Keys, Nicki Minaj and even more.

Here are our five favorite songs from the album:

“Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

This song has been called the song of the summer by many and it doesn’t disappoint. It opens with the instrumental from “Maria Maria” by Carlos Santana which would easily be enough alone to make a hit all over again. Rihanna finds a brilliant way to play around the guitar with her verses and the hook. Bryson Tiller adds a great verse finding the sweet spot between hip-hop and R&B.

“Iced Out My Arms” featuring Future, Migos, 21 Savage and T.I.

This song stands out because putting Future, Migos, 21 Savage, and T.I. on one track personifies where the south is at right now. 21 Savage gives a killer verse, T.I. gives us a throwback and Future ties it all together with his hook. The only artist this song was missing was 2 Chainz. Oh yeah, Metro Boomin’ had his hands all over this track as well.

“Shining” featuring Beyoncé and JAY-Z

Who elese can go out and get Beyoncé and JAY-Z on the same track in 2017? Beyoncé talks about how money can’t make her happy, though she has an unlimited amount of it at her disposal. JAY-Z gives us some Hov vibes with a verse that makes you want to go back and listen to “Deja Vu” all over again like it’s 2006. Other highlights include Jay-Z impersonating 21 Savage and a little shoutout to the twins.

“That Range Rover Came With Thoughts” featuring Future and Yo-Gotti

First of all, Gotti has been one of the most underrated artists out there for a long time. Whenever you hear his verses, you hear a story behind the lyrics. While many artists stick to money or material possessions, Gotti raps about his own life and where he’s at now.

“Unchanging Love” featuring Mavado

It was really difficult to choose some songs over others but this song shows Khaled’s production versatility. If you aren’t familiar with Mavado, do yourself a favor and look him up. Mavado’s voice is nearly flawless as bares his soul on the slow burn of a track.