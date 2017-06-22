Radiohead Dedicate ‘OK Computer’ Reissue to Thom Yorke’s Late Partner

Rachel Owen, 48, was an artist and a lecturer at Oxford University. June 22, 2017 8:06 AM
By Jon Wiederhorn

No one in Radiohead said a word to the press or on social media when frontman Thom Yorke’s longtime ex-partner Rachel Owen died last December from cancer. Maybe they had bigger things in mind.

The band has dedicated the 20th anniversary expanded reissue of their legendary album OK Computer, titled OK Computer OKNOTOK 1997 2017,  to Owen.

“this re-issue is dedicated to the memory of dr rachel owen 1968-2016 who died after a long and brave battle with cancer,” wrote the band on the back sleeve of the album. “we hope you are ok. thank you for listening.”

Owen, 48, was an artist, a lecturer at Oxford University and the mother of Yorke’s two children, Noah, 15 and Agnes, 12.

In August 2015, Yorke announced they had split up. “Rachel and I have separated,” Yorke wrote in a statement. “After 23 highly creative and happy years, for various reasons we have gone our separate ways. It’s perfectly amicable and has been common knowledge for some time.”

 

