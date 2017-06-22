Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith Star in New Version of ‘Carpool Karaoke’

By Robyn Collins

James Corden has shared a sneak peek of his new Carpool Karaoke spin-off show. In the clip, Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah are driving around singing and promoting their upcoming movie, Girls Trip.

The ladies kick off with a duet version of Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy.” They get so crazy that at one point Queen Latifah has to hit the brakes and say, “It’s about to be a Car-Crash Pool Karaoke!”

Girls Trip co-stars, Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall, join them halfway through the ride. They use megaphones and t-shirt cannons to spread the word about their new film, then wrap up the segment with “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”

The Late Late Show‘s new series will be available on Apple Music.