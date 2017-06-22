Watch Liam Payne Perform ‘Strip That Down’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

By Robyn Collins

Liam Payne performed his debut single “Strip That Down” on Wednesday (June 21) during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

It was the former One Direction member’s first appearance on the program and he wanted to make an impression. The performance featured backup dancers in a big neon frame and the lyrics to the song included the line, “You know, I used to be in 1D/ Now I’m out, free,” and Payne gave a shoutout to the talk show host.

Watch Liam Payne perform “Strip That Down” on Fallon here: