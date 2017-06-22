Fall Out Boy Share ‘Champions’ Featuring Post Malone

June 22, 2017 10:06 AM
Filed Under: Fall Out Boy

Fall Out Boy have debuted a new single “Champions” which features rapper Post Malone.

Related: Fall Out Boy Announce New Album ‘M A N I A,’ Debut ‘Young and Menace’ Video

Bassist and lyricist Pete Wentz had previously teased the track as being inspired by the classic 80’s film The Neverending Story. “This one is for the kid warriors out there hunting the purple buffalo…” he wrote.

The cut is our latest listen to the band’s forthcoming album M A N I A, which is set to be released on September 15.

Check out “Champions” below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Lady A Drip Pan
Katy Perry Witness Drip Pan
Summer Songs Decade Drip Pan

Listen Live