Drake Premieres New Track ‘Signs’

"Signs" was produced by Noah “40” Shebib. June 22, 2017 9:36 AM
Drake has premiered a new track called “Signs.”

Drizzy’s latest comes as part of a partnership with the iconic fashion brand Louis Vuitton and was debuted at Paris Fashion Week during a runway show. “Signs” was produced by Noah “40” Shebib.

The Candian rapper is certainly prolific, his twenty-plus track playlist project More Life dropped this spring.

“Signs” was briefly available on Soundcloud this morning (June 22) before it was taken down.

Check it out in footage shot during the Paris event at around the 6:15 mark.

