Cam Appreciates Uncompromising Beauty in a Desert Oasis

By Vicki Pepper

One of the things country singer Cam appreciates about her native California is how the locals are down to earth and laid back.

“In California, people are just real,” she points out. “If you took yourself too seriously, people would probably remind you to take it down a notch.”

“That’s very much a part of being a Californian. You don’t judge people because the guy in jeans and socks and Birkenstocks could possibly be a millionaire,” she says with a laugh. “You never know!”

In September, Cam married Adam Weaver in a romantic, intimate ceremony in the high desert town of Joshua Tree.

“Pioneertown was built as a movie set,” she explains. “So it’s like a western town in the middle of nowhere that’s not too far for people to travel, but you feel like you’ve gone to a whole other world, like ‘Where are we?’ You know you’re not that far away from home, but it feels like a whole other world.”

It also turned out to be her ideal wedding site.

“When you go to think of what your wedding should be, you hear about the husband and the bride having to compromise a lot,” she shares. “The two of us looked and found this spot, and we both immediately loved it. It was just so beautiful, the views….it was the right choice. Definitely one of the best nights of my life.”

She wore a Jenny Packam dress, which reminded her of the ‘30s era and matched the vintage feel of the desert town. “There’s something about my spirit that’s really connected to the ’30s,” she reveals. “There’s something so cool and glamorous. You kind of get a little of that back when you’re here.”

Among the historic movie set stables, saloons, banks and rustic Pioneertown Motel, you’ll also find a musical gem known as Pappy and Harriet’s.

“Pappy and Harriet’s is like this hipster desert oasis,” Cam says dreamily. “They have live music, great food, and it’s something that people will drive out from L.A. to come here to see acts.”

“Nobody’s trying to impress each other, but everyone’s having a great time. Everyone’s having such a great time, just being in a place with good food and music, and that’s not something you find everywhere,” she adds wistfully.