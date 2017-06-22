Bruno Mars Shares Prince Tribute Rehearsal Footage

Bruno Mars’ tribute to Prince at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards was a show-stopping highlight.

This Sunday (June 25) marks the 33rd anniversary of Prince’s iconic Purple Rain album, which was released in 1984. In honor of that anniversary, Mars has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the rehearsals for his memorable GRAMMY performance. Mars and his Hooligans rehearsed “Let’s Go Crazy” for the performance in Los Angeles, bathed in Prince-inspired purple lighting.

In case you’d forgotten, Bruno shows off what a great guitarist he really is.

Check out the short feature below.