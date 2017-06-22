Adam Lambert to Release New Music this Month

By Abby Hassler

Adam Lambert shocked his fans this morning (June 22), when he took to social media to reveal he will be releasing new music June 30. Lambert didn’t detail if the music would be a stand-alone single or a taste of an upcoming fourth studio album.

The artist has been relatively quiet so far this year as far as his own music goes, but has been busy touring the world with Queen. The band’s 26-date North American summer tour begins tomorrow in Phoenix.

Check out the post below.