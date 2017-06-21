TLC Promote Body Positivity in ‘Haters’ Video

June 21, 2017 4:03 PM
Filed Under: TLC

By Abby Hassler

TLC dropped the music video for their latest single “Haters” today (June 21) and it could easily be the “body positivity” song of the summer. The track is off their upcoming final album, TLC, which arrives June 30.

“Haters gonna hate/ People gonna say what they say/ But we don’t care about that anyway,” the duo sings, saying no to negativity.

In the video, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas sing with a diverse group of people about inclusivity and not letting negative opinions hold people captive.

Watch “Haters” below.

