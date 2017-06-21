Snoop Dogg Pokes Fun at Young Rappers In ‘Moment I Feared’ Video

By Hayden Wright

Snoop Dogg has spent 25 years in the rap game and maintained his sense of humor through various incarnations. Contemporary hip-hop looks different than the hardened rap he witnessed as a young MC, and as an elder statesman he pokes fun at young stars in his video for “Moment I Feared.”

The video is staged in a fake local news studio where he and Rick Rock discuss the state of rap in 2017.

“I commend the young artists for doing they thing,” Snoop says. “They different. They look different, they rap different. But s—, that’s what hip-hop is supposed to be… Originality, I give them a big thumbs up.”

We then meet a fictional upstart named Fonz D-lo whose flamboyant style and penchant for wearing womenswear (Hey, Young Thug!) establishes him as a hip-hop eccentric. Fonz doesn’t represent a particular rapper, but an amalgamation of various colorful characters in the game today.

Watch the video for “Moment I Feared” here.