Slipknot’s Corey Strikes Back at Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger

By Hayden Wright

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor (who also fronts Sour Stone) was perplexed to hear Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger describe Stone Sour as “Nickelback lite” in a recent interview with Metal Covenant.

Related: Nickelback Debut Dark Video for ‘Feed the Machine’

“They’re okay, but they’re not as good as Nickelback.” Kroeger said. “[Slipknot] had to put on masks and jump around. How good can your music be if you’ve got to beat each other up on stage, throw up in your own masks every night?”

It didn’t take long for Taylor to strike back: “I was sitting there trying to figure out how I was going to handle this because it’s so funny,” he said in a radio interview. “I don’t know what the hell planet he’s living on. Apparently, it’s Planet Kroeger, and there must be good weed there, ’cause he’s an idiot.”

“I was so cued up to say some stuff about him, and then I just started reading all the comments online. I don’t have to say a damn thing. He is not a liked person,” Taylor added. “You can run your mouth all you want. All I know is I’ve been voted ‘Sexiest Dude In Rock’ wearing a mask. You’ve been voted ‘Ugliest Dude In Rock’ twice without one. Stick that up your ass.”

Despite his beef with Chad Kroeger, Taylor says he’s on good terms with other members of Nickelback. But things took a very personal turn.

“I love all the dudes in that band. I love Mike [Kroeger]. Everybody else in that band I’m very, very cool with; I’ve hung out with them. It’s just ‘Face Like A Foot’ who I can’t really hang out with. He’s got a face like a foot. Am I wrong? … So, dude, curl up in bed with your Hello Kitty pillow and shut up.”