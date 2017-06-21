Watch Shawn Mendes’ Romantic Video for ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’

It even has a happy ending. June 21, 2017 9:45 AM
Shawn Mendes

By Robyn Collins

Shawn Mendes exhibits major PDA on his love interest in the video for “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”

The singer takes English actress Ellie Bamber to a variety of romantic locations, including Paris. They snuggle in front of the Eiffel Tower, pose by the Arc De Triomphe, take a serene boat ride, and during the live footage, Bamber makes googly eyes at him from the side of the stage. It’s a full-on love story.

Mendes’ songs don’t always have happy endings like this one. His “Treat You Better” and “Mercy” are full-on heartbreakers.

