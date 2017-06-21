New Politics Pay Homage to Kendrick, Kanye in ‘One Of Us’ Video

The band recreated moments from Lamar, West and the Beastie Boys' music videos. June 21, 2017 12:56 PM
Filed Under: Beastie Boys, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, New Politics

By Abby Hassler

New Politics debuted their new music video for their previously released track “One Of Us” today (June 21). In the video, the band pays homage to some of their favorite hip-hop artists, such as Kanye, Kendrick and the Beastie Boys.

Related: Listen to New Politics Uplifting New Track, ‘One Of Us’

The video features recreated moments from some of these artists’ most iconic music videos. Some of the most easily recognizable are the bobbing head and fish-eye lens shots, which pay tribute to Lamar’s “Humble.”

“Life is a weird and wild adventure. The past few years the three of us were on this insane ride that led up to writing ‘One Of Us.’ The song is a reminder that even through the changes, or whatever else you’re going through, you shouldn’t take all the amazing experiences life has to offer for granted,” the band wrote. “We wanted the video ‘One Of Us’ to be just erratic and striking as our experiences were along the way. To do this, we included an homage to some of our favorite hip-hop videos from artists like Kanye, Kendrick Lamar & the Beastie Boys. Enjoy!”

Watch “One Of Us” below

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Lady A Drip Pan
Katy Perry Witness Drip Pan
Summer Songs Decade Drip Pan

Listen Live