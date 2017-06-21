Kip Moore Reveals New Album ‘Slowheart’

By Abby Hassler

Kip Moore will bring his fans more music this year, in the form of his third studio album, Slowheart, Sept. 18. The country singer sat down with Rolling Stone recently to talk about the upcoming record and how success has been a “double-edged sword” for him at times.

“I believe in music so much, and I care so much, that it’s a double-edged sword,” Moore explained. “It’s what has made me successful, and it’s what has made me a depressed human being at times. I face that pendulum swing so much.”

At first, Moore didn’t even let his label know he was working on another record. The country star revealed the process was “more organic” than it had ever been before.

For the closing track of the album, “Guitar Man,” Moore lays bare the highs and lows of a musician’s existence through the eyes of a man singing for his dinner at a local bar.

“That song is my life story,” More said. “I remember being that guy, having all those dreams. And that night, I overheard someone say, ‘Man, that guy is good.’ No one knew his name, he was faceless. I just remember being him, giving everybody the time of their lives one night. And then I would go home by myself and feel empty because there was so much more I could accomplish.”