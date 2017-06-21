Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Hire Surrogate: Report

June 21, 2017 11:32 AM
By Abby Hassler

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s family may be growing by one more, but this time, People reports the couple has hired a surrogate to carry their third child.

West and Kardashian are already parents to their 4-year-old daughter North and 18-month-old son Saint, but they have made it clear they want another child. However, Kardashian suffers from placenta accreta, which makes it extremely dangerous for her to carry another baby.

After being warned about her health risks, they began considering a surrogate. On her family’s reality show, West told her mother Kris Jenner, “I’ve come to the conclusion in my mind that I can’t carry another one. So now I want to explore surrogacy.”

There is no official word yet on who their surrogate might be.

