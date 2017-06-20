Daft Punk’s ‘Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger’ Covered by 15-Piece Orchestra

June 20, 2017 5:12 PM
By Abby Hassler

Daft Punk’s addictive beats have inspired dozens of covers and reinterpretations, but true fans can’t miss this latest 15-piece orchestral cover of the group’s 2001 hit “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger.”

The Radio Dance Orchestra of Ehrenfeld in Germany performed their own version of the track on a recent episode of the late-night talk show, Neo Magazin Royale. The 15-member orchestra reinvented the song by switching up the tempo and structure.

Listen to the fantastic cover below.

