Kendrick Lamar Shouts Out JAY-Z, 2 Chainz, More

By Annie Reuter

Kendrick Lamar took to Twitter recently to share some love with his fellow rappers. On Monday evening (June 19), Lamar showed his appreciation for several MCs, including JAY-Z, before asserting, “RAP RUN IT 4EVER!”

Related: Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DNA’ Gets NBA Finals Remix

“JAY HALL OF FAME. NIPSEY MORE BLACK BUSINESS MOVES. LIL MEECH NAILED HIS PAC DEBUT. 2CHAINZ SNAPPIN THE WHOLE ALBUM. RAP RUN IT 4EVER!” he wrote.

Lamar shouted out JAY-Z for becoming the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame as well as Nipsey Hussle who recently opened his own clothing store in Los Angeles last weekend.

Lil Meech refers to Demetrius Shipp Jr., who stars as Tupac Shakur in the new biopic All Eyez On Me. Kendrick is also a fan of apparently a fan of 2 Chainz new album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, which dropped last week.

Check out Kendrick’s tweet below.