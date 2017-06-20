Kacey Musgraves Connects with Late Grandmother via Psychic

By Abby Hassler

Kacey Musgraves will appear on Wednesday’s (June 21) brand new episode of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry. In the episode’s teaser clip, Henry reveals details surrounding the country music star’s grandmother’s tragic death in a house fire.

The preview features Henry talking about one of the main details that keeps popping out about the star’s grandmother is a house fire. Musgraves confirmed his theory, saying her maternal grandmother died after her electrical blanket caught fire. While her grandmother called 911, she did not make it out of the house.

“We don’t know if she went back in to get something or to get her dogs, or maybe she just got disoriented,” she revealed. “We just don’t really know and there’s a lot of unanswered questions there.”