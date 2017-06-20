Dierks Bentley Opens His Own Shows in Disguise

By Abby Hassler

Dierks Bentley is a huge fan of bluegrass music. Now, the country singer has taken this love one step further by opening his own shows on his What the Hell Tour as the frontman in a fake opening act called the Bolo Boys Bluegrass Band.

Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi have joined him on tour for the opening slots, but fans who arrive early may have gotten to listen to this group of string players, made up of Bentley and members of his own band, according to Rolling Stone.

During the set, the country star dons a big hat and sunglasses to join in on a quick set of classic bluegrass jams. For a recent Pennsylvania show, the Bolo Boys even played one of Bentley’s hits “Lot of Leavin’ Left to Do.”