A$AP Ferg Drops New Track ‘Tango’ Featuring Kanobby

By Abby Hassler

A$AP Ferg started his #TraplordTuesday music series last week by releasing four brand new songs: “Nia Long,” “Aw Yea,” “Furious Ferg” and “Plain Jane.” Today (June 20), the rapper is back, dropping a brand new track “Tango,” which features a collaboration with Kanobby.

This new song is certainly more introspective and deep than some of the rapper’s previous tracks. The track deals with the sadness in Ferg’s life from the past few years, including the loss of his father and A$AP Yams.

In a recent interview, Ferg said the song centers around wanting to give it to his fans “straight” instead of “dancing around” with his words.

Listen to “Tango” below.