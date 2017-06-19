Canadian Rapper Drake Dominates Much Music Video Awards

By Hayden Wright

Last night, Joe Jonas and Alessia Cara hosted the Canadian Much Music Video Awards in Toronto. Drake toppled steep competition, including Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber, to be named the “most buzzworthy” Canadian Artist. He also earned an honor for Best Canadian Single of the Year for “One Dance.”

On the “international” front, Ed Sheeran took the prize for Most Buzzworthy Artist and Mendes received Best Pop Video for “Mercy.” Lorde’s “Green Light” was named International Video of the Year and the singer performed the song live to close the show.

Ottawa-based EDM group A Tribe Called Red’s “R.E.D.” received awards for Best Video and Best Director. Camila Cabello scored the prize for Best New International Artist, dedicating the award to her dad “because it’s Father’s Day.”

Cabello also performed her new song “Crying in the Club” during the show. Iggy Azalea performed “Switch” and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds did a marching-band rendition of “Believer.”

Jonas did double duty as host and performer: His band DNCE performed “Kissing Strangers.”