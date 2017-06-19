Canadian Rapper Drake Dominates Much Music Video Awards

Lorde, Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello also scored prizes. June 19, 2017 9:02 AM
Filed Under: Drake, Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Shawn Mendes

By Hayden Wright

Last night, Joe Jonas and Alessia Cara hosted the Canadian Much Music Video Awards in Toronto. Drake toppled steep competition, including Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber, to be named the “most buzzworthy” Canadian Artist. He also earned an honor for Best Canadian Single of the Year for “One Dance.”

Related: Drake V. Kanye West Basketball Game Ends with Banana Pudding

On the “international” front, Ed Sheeran took the prize for Most Buzzworthy Artist and Mendes received Best Pop Video for “Mercy.” Lorde’s “Green Light” was named International Video of the Year and the singer performed the song live to close the show.

Ottawa-based EDM group A Tribe Called Red’s “R.E.D.” received awards for Best Video and Best Director. Camila Cabello scored the prize for Best New International Artist, dedicating the award to her dad “because it’s Father’s Day.”

Cabello also performed her new song “Crying in the Club” during the show. Iggy Azalea performed “Switch” and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds did a marching-band rendition of “Believer.”

Jonas did double duty as host and performer: His band DNCE performed “Kissing Strangers.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Lady A Drip Pan
Katy Perry Witness Drip Pan
Summer Songs Decade Drip Pan

Listen Live