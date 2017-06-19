Watch Paramore Cover Drake’s ‘Passionfruit’

June 19, 2017 2:46 PM
Filed Under: Drake, Paramore

 By Abby Hassler

Paramore have been bringing it with their covers game as of late. The band delivered an excellent rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s classic “Everywhere” last week at a Dublin show. Today, they tackled a more current classic.

The pop-rock group decided to cover Drake’s More Life highlight “Passionfruit” during a live in-studio session for BBC 1. Singer Hayley Williams even threaded in a bit of Drizzy’s 2013 hit “Hold On, We’re Going Home” at the end.

Watch Paramore’s “Passionfruit” cover below.

