Jana Kramer Writes Sweet Note to Estranged Husband for Father’s Day

"What is perfect between us is our little girl." June 19, 2017 11:54 AM
By Abby Hassler

Jana Kramer and her estranged husband Mike Caussin might be going through martial difficulties, but the country singer doesn’t hold any hard feelings for the former NFL player’s parenting skills.

Kramer took to social media to pen sweet words of appreciation for the father of their 1-year-old daughter, Jolie Rae, for Father’s Day.

She shared an adorable photo of Caussin with Jolie Rae and wrote, “We may not have the perfect fairytale love story but what is perfect between us is our little girl. Happy Father’s day to Jolie’s daddy,” Kramer wrote. “There’s one thing we can for sure always agree on… you’re an amazing father and she’s so lucky to have you.”

The two separated last year after reports of Caussin’s infidelity surfaced.

Check out the post below.

 

