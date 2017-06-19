Haim Play New Music, Cover Shania Twain at Secret Gig

Hundreds lined up, 100 got in. June 19, 2017 9:38 AM
By Annie Reuter

Haim’s new album Something to Tell You won’t be released until July 7, but the three sisters previewed some of the songs during an intimate show in L.A.

On Friday (June 16), the trio announced on Twitter that on Saturday (June 17) they’d play an acoustic pop-up concert and that they’d sign limited edition posters until they ran out.

While hundreds of fans lined up for their chance to meet Haim, only the first 100 got inside, where they were treated to new songs, including “Night So Long.”

In addition to showcasing some new tunes, Haim also performed a cover of Shania Twain’s 1997 hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”

Watch Haim play their new song “Night So Long”:

man, i feel like a woman

A post shared by HAIM (@haimtheband) on

See Haim cover Shania Twain:

