Flo Rida Parties Hard With Shirtless Rob Gronkowski

June 19, 2017 12:39 PM
Filed Under: flo rida, Rob gronkowski

By Abby Hassler

Flo Rida and New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski partied hard last night at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut and TMZ has the photos to prove it.

Related: Flo Rida & 99 Percent Have Their ‘Cake’ and Eat It Too in New Video

Rida and Gronk have reportedly been friends for a while, as the rapper was a special guest on the football player’s legendary party cruise last year.

Images show the two partying, boozing and dancing, while notorious partier, Gronk, felt the need to take off his shirt. There is no word yet on whether or not he found it after the party stopped.

TMZ also reports Rob and his crew ran up quite a hefty bar tab that included 160 bottles of champagne.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Lady A Drip Pan
Katy Perry Witness Drip Pan
Summer Songs Decade Drip Pan

Listen Live