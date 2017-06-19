Chance the Rapper, David Crosby Join Forces in New Twitter Campaign

June 19, 2017 11:55 AM
Filed Under: chance the rapper, David Crosby

By Annie Reuter

Chance the Rapper and David Crosby have teamed up for a new Twitter commercial. In the one-minute clip, Chance uses the social media platform to take song requests for his set list later that night.

“Pumped for the show tonight. Any requests?” Chance writes on Twitter.

Related: Chance the Rapper, New Edition to be Honored at 2017 BET Awards

The status update sees a slew of opinions from all walks of life — fans, marching band performers and yes, even David Crosby.

The clip is set to air for the first time tonight on live TV, a representative for Twitter says. It is the first glimpse into a larger campaign set to roll out within the coming months. Future commercials will focus on sports, news and trending topics.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Lady A Drip Pan
Katy Perry Witness Drip Pan
Summer Songs Decade Drip Pan

Listen Live