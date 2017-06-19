Ariana Grande Wraps European Leg of Tour with Emotional Reflection

By Hayden Wright

The European leg of Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman tour endured unthinkable hardship when terrorists attacked a Manchester performance. As the tour segment comes to a close, Grande took to Instagram to express gratitude for the “overwhelming love and support” she and her team have received from the public. She said subsequent shows have been “healing and special,” and gave thanks for her crew, band, backup dancers and others.

“At the close of this European leg of my Dangerous Woman tour, I just wanted to thank you properly for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown me, my crew, and each other during this challenging time,” Grande wrote. “Spending this time with you this month has been so very healing and special! Thank you for being here.”

Reflecting on the past few weeks made Grande emotional. Her efforts have already raised $12 million for victims of the Manchester bombings and their families.

“Thank you for bringing your absolute brightest, most passionate, contagious energy to these shows and for wiping my tears away. ♡ I’m immensely grateful!!!!”

Ariana also shared a photo with members of her on-the-road team.

“grateful to perform beside this incredible group of human beings / artists every night! thank you thank youuu! ♡ see you so so sooooooon.”