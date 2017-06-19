A Perfect Circle Announce Fall Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler

A Perfect Circle recently finished a sold-out U.S. tour, but announced today (June 19) that they will hit the road once again this fall. Their 2017 fall tour kicks off at the Aftershock festival on Oct. 21.

The rock group’s recent spring tour was their first in six years and started with a three-night residency at The Pearl in Las Vegas.

Tickets go on-sale this Friday (June 23) at 10 a.m. local time.

Check out the band’s full tour itinerary below.

10/21 Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/23 Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena

10/25 Albuquerque, NM @ Tingley Coliseum

10/26 El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

10/30 Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

11/1 Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

11/2 Brooklyn, NY Tidal Theater @ Barclays Center

11/4 Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

11/5 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/7 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

11/8 Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

11/10 Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Center

11/11 Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

11/12 Syracuse, NY @ The OnCenter Arena

11/14 Montreal, QC @ Laval Centre

11/15 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

11/17 Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

11/18 Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center

11/19 Highland Heights, KY @ BB&T Arena

11/21 Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

11/22 Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena

11/24 Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion

11/25 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel EnergyCenter

11/28 Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

11/30 Vancouver, BC @ PNE Coliseum

12/1 Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

12/2 Portland, OR @ Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum

12/4 Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center

