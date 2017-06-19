A Perfect Circle Announce Fall Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler
A Perfect Circle recently finished a sold-out U.S. tour, but announced today (June 19) that they will hit the road once again this fall. Their 2017 fall tour kicks off at the Aftershock festival on Oct. 21.
The rock group’s recent spring tour was their first in six years and started with a three-night residency at The Pearl in Las Vegas.
Tickets go on-sale this Friday (June 23) at 10 a.m. local time.
Check out the band’s full tour itinerary below.
10/21 Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/23 Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena
10/25 Albuquerque, NM @ Tingley Coliseum
10/26 El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
10/30 Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
11/1 Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
11/2 Brooklyn, NY Tidal Theater @ Barclays Center
11/4 Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
11/5 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
11/7 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
11/8 Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
11/10 Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Center
11/11 Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
11/12 Syracuse, NY @ The OnCenter Arena
11/14 Montreal, QC @ Laval Centre
11/15 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
11/17 Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
11/18 Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center
11/19 Highland Heights, KY @ BB&T Arena
11/21 Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
11/22 Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena
11/24 Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion
11/25 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel EnergyCenter
11/28 Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
11/30 Vancouver, BC @ PNE Coliseum
12/1 Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
12/2 Portland, OR @ Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum
12/4 Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center
