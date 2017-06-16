Paramore Cover Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Everywhere’

The pop-punk band broke out the 1987 hit at their show last night in Dublin. June 16, 2017 12:43 PM
By Abby Hassler

Paramore broke out a cover Fleetwood Mac’s “Everywhere,” last night (June 15) in Dublin.

“Everywhere” originally appeared on the group’s 1987’s album Tango in the Night.

Fans seemed to love it. “Paramore just covered “Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac and completed my life,” wrote one enthusiastic concert-goer.

Check out the posts below.

 

