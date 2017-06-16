Watch Lil Yachty Rap About the Simpsons

By Robyn Collins

Travis Scott can perform “Goosebumps” as many times in a row as he wants, but the hip-hop winner of the week is Lil Yachty, who just delivered an epic rap, naming 59 Simpsons characters in three minutes.

Yachty performed the animated rap on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, with the help of Fallon and the show’s house band The Roots. The showstopper included mentions of Grampa, Ralph, Sea Captain, Smithers, the core family and much more.

Watch the performance below:

In case you didn’t catch all the lyrics, here they are:

You’ve got Homer, Marge, Lisa and Bart

You got Maggie and Santa’s Little Helper to start

At Seven-Forty-Two, in a pink lil house

Where everything’s coming up Milhouse, D’oh!

Grampa’s yelling at clouds

Willie’s really keeping busy keeping the grounds

Wiggum is commissioner, incompetent officer

And his son Ralph’s doing the un-possible

Springfielders, ask Quimby, there’s plenty

The black one is Carl, the white one is Lenny

So many seasons, you can’t seem to settle on

One, ish longer than Nahasapeemapetilon

Go to Kwik-E-Mart, learn what Apu earns,

Hans Moleman was saying boo-urns

Like the Sea Captain, I’m going overboard

I, for one, welcome our new insect overlords

Like Brockman, gimme a Duff, man

I wanna take a Malk but I wanna get drunk, man

Barney’s the barfly at Moe’s who falls

Down while Mike Rotch gives phony calls

Or Otto Mann on “The Bus That Couldn’t Slow Down”

Need a dump truck of money, call Krusty the Clown

Steer clear of Nelson, he’ll laugh at you openly

It’s worse than hearing “Okilly Dokilly”

Flanders, store just for left handers,

Bar in the basement, call in Rex Banner

Two sons called Todd and Rod

Whose mom Maude got t-shirt clocked to God

And she’s smoking, like Selma and Patty

Comic Book Guy’s kind of a fatty

Like Fat Tony and Uter with his chocolate

Looking for another? Did you check your pocket?

I’mma school you like Chalmers and Skinner

Serving up steamed hams for dinner

I’m on fire, well, that’s a fallacy

It’s really Aurora Borealis, see?

Burns got a bear and the bear is Bobo

Burns got goons, Crusher and Lowblow,

Nothing beats stabbin’ folks with my hobo

Knife, bring back Sheriff Lobo!

Flow so sick, someone call a doctor!

Hibbert is with it but Nick is awful,

Hi everybody, it’s Mr. McGreg,

With a leg for an arm and an arm for a leg!

Smithers can’t enter the League of Extra-Horny Gentlemen,

There’s Itchy, there’s Scratchy, and there’s Gentle Ben,

They’re all animals, call the hound dogs

Which are back like Alf with the Alf Pogs

Arnie Pye, Artie Ziff and Disco Stu

Martin Prince, McBain, Kirk, LuAnn, Lou

Sideshow Bob, Troy McClure, Radioactive Man

Who had a Fallout Boy before the band

I got more lines than Bart with chalk,

I spit more lines than Maggie’s talked,

That’s 59 names with more to report, Bort

Until next time, “Eat my shorts!”