DJ Khaled Drops ‘Wild Thoughts’ Video Featuring Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

DJ Khaled continues the rollout of high profile guests with his new single “Wild Thoughts,” which features Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.

The cut is the latest from Khaled’s forthcoming studio effort Grateful, which will be released on June 23.

“Wild Thoughts” mingles a shuffling mid-tempo beat with Latin percussion and an abundance of slinky acoustic guitar lines. “I don’t know if you can take it/I know you wanna see me naked, naked, naked” raps Rihanna at the beginning of the song, which was co-produced by the Nasty Beatmakers and includes a writing credit for Partynextdoor.

The album a star-studded affair, the double disc set features Beyoncé, Jay Z, Drake, Justin Biber, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne and Migos to name a few.

Check out the “Wild Thoughts” video below.