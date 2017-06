Calvin Harris has dropped yet another star-studded collaboration “Feels.”

The new cut features Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and Big Sean.

The single is the latest from the DJ/Producer’s forthcoming studio album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, which is set to be released on June 30.

Check out Harris’ latest below.