Is Taylor Swift Hiding in Selena Gomez’s ‘Bad Liar’ Video?

June 15, 2017 5:44 PM
Filed Under: Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift

By Abby Hassler

Selena Gomez released her “Bad Liar” music video yesterday (June 14), and fans are already spreading Taylor Swift-cameo conspiracy theories.

Related: Selena Gomez Drops ‘Bad Liar’ Music Video

During one scene in the video, Gomez is dancing by herself in her bedroom. On the wall behind Gomez, fans have spotted two posters that feature women who eerily resemble Swift. After all, Swift is already known to be a member of Gomez’s close friend group.

Check out the video and fan posts to decide for yourself.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Lady A Drip Pan
Katy Perry Witness Drip Pan
Summer Songs Decade Drip Pan

Listen Live