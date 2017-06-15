Kyle Drops New Track ‘Nothing 2 Lose’

By Abby Hassler

Kyle dropped his latest track “Nothing 2 Lose” today as a follow-up to his mega-hit ‘iSpy’ featuring Lil Yachty.

The new track from the Ventura, CA rapper was produced by Dez Wright and it’s clear he’s hoping to duplicate the success of his breakout single. “Ooh, ooh I think another platinum plaque is coming soon,” he spits. “Who knew I would make it out these twenty dollar shoes.”

Kyle also recently released a remix of “iSpy” featuring Kodak Black. Check out both explicit tracks below.