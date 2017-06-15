Drake V. Kanye West Basketball Game Ends with Banana Pudding

It's like a Charlie Murphy 'True Hollywood Story,' only with Ninja from Die Antwoord. June 15, 2017 4:16 PM
Filed Under: Drake, Kanye West, Ninja

By Abby Hassler

Have you ever wondered what Die Antwoord’s Ninja, Drake, Kanye West, basketball and banana pudding all have in common? Ninja recently sat down with Viceland’s Party Legends to recount a crazy story about the time he played a heated game of basketball at Drake’s house.

Related: Drake Gets Another Sade Tattoo

This episode features a bizarre, yet hilarious tale where Ninja is invited to West’s house, only to head next door to shoot some hoops. During the interview, Ninja also talked about his band’s previously beef with Drake when they were on the traveling Future Music Festival in 2015.

Somehow, the crazy day ends with Ninja going back to West’s house, where they invite Travis Scott over for homemade banana pudding made by Kim Kardashian.

Watch the craziness unfold below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Lady A Drip Pan
Katy Perry Witness Drip Pan
Summer Songs Decade Drip Pan

Listen Live