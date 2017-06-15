Diplo Shrugs off Katy Perry’s Sex Ranking Again

He's clearly having a bit of fun at his own expense. June 15, 2017 10:56 AM
Filed Under: Diplo, katy perry

By Hayden Wright

During her Witness promotional livestream, James Corden asked Katy Perry to rank her former lovers: John Mayer, Orlando Bloom and Diplo. Mayer and Bloom fared well but it was Diplo who brought up the rear, even though Katy insisted they were all great.

Related: Katy Perry Ranks John Mayer, Orlando Bloom & Diplo’s Bedroom Skills

Since then, Diplo has tweeted, “I won the bronze medal in sex Olympics ” and “I don’t even remember having sex.” He’s clearly having a bit of fun at his own expense. When the EDM superstar ran into James Corden, he couldn’t resist taking a selfie and reminding everyone about his bronze medal.

Diplo uploaded the image to Instagram and wrote, “at least I tried.”

See the tongue-in-cheek Instagram here:

at least I tried 🥉🤷🏼‍♂️

A post shared by diplo (@diplo) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Lady A Drip Pan
Katy Perry Witness Drip Pan
Summer Songs Decade Drip Pan

Listen Live