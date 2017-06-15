Danny Elfman Composing ‘Justice League’ Score

By Hayden Wright

The familiar, idiosyncratic sounds of Danny Elfman will accompany the non-stop action in the upcoming Justice League movie.

Related: Danny Elfman Scores Creepy ‘Trump Stalks Hillary’ Clip

The film features Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, fighting crime alongside some new faces in the DC Comics cinematic universe, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The Justice League production timeline has been riddled with shakeups. Joss Whedon took over final stretch directing duties from Zack Snyder who is recovering from a family tragedy. And Elfman replaced composer Antonius Tom Holkenborg (a.k.a. Junkie XL) on the movie.

“As my mentor Hans Zimmer told me — you haven’t made it in Hollywood as a composer until you get replaced on a project. So I guess [I] finally graduated this week,” Holkenborg said. “It pains me to leave the project, but a big thanks to Zack for asking me to part of his vision, and I wish Danny, Joss and Warner Bros all the best with Justice League.”

Elfman, a four-time Oscar nominee, brings plenty of experience to the table.