Charlie Puth Nails Cover of Katy Perry’s ‘Bon Appétit’

The 25-year-old singer transformed the fast-paced track into a soulful, sweet ballad. June 15, 2017 3:55 PM
By Abby Hassler

Fans who can’t get enough of Katy Perry’s “Bon Appétit” should look no further than Charlie Puth’s stripped down, sultry cover of the Witness singer’s 2017 hit.

The 25-year-old singer transformed the fast-paced track into a soulful, sweet ballad. His softer approach seems to work well with the double entendre-laden lyrics. Interestingly, he also switched the pronouns from male to female.

Compare the cover with the original below.

