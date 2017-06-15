Chance the Rapper Supports $2 Million Initiative for Chicago Youth

Chance he hopes that the "think tank of ideas" will help make Chicago a better city.  June 15, 2017 9:29 AM
By Annie Reuter

Chance the Rapper has long been an outspoken advocate for supporting Chicago’s youth, and now the Rapper has gotten involved in a challenge that could support city kids and earn participants $2 million.

On Wednesday (June 14), the rapper announced his collaboration with Chicago Beyond, an organization seeking innovative programs, ideas and approaches to provide opportunities for young Chicagoans to grow.

Chance was joined by Chicago Beyond’s Liz Dozier on Facebook Live for the announcement. Those with ideas should visit chicagobeyond.org and submit a 90-second video pitch for their shot at $2 million. “We’re looking for amazing ideas, programs, approaches to support Chicago’s kids,” Dozier explained.

The rapper, meanwhile, said he hopes that the “think tank of ideas” will help make Chicago a better city.

For more information, watch Chance’s Facebook announcement video.

