Amber Rose Talks Threesomes with 311

By Rahul Lal

On Loveline with Amber Rose, Amber and Dr. Chris Donaghue invite listeners to reach out with their relationship or sexual issues and questions. On this week’s episode, a caller followed up with the duo to relay news of a successful threesome. Amber, personally, has never been a fan of sharing a partner sexually or emotionally though she understands the value of it for others.

“I don’t get it. I’m such a nerd. People think I have orgy’s all day and I’m such a nerd,” she said to Dr. Chris. “The jealousy thing is what kind of sparks and triggers our arousal. Our brains see arousal and anxiety as the same thing,” he responded.

Nick Hexum and Aaron “P-Nut” Wills of the band 311 came onto the show as married, monogamous men and provided their own opinions on the matter. When Amber asked if P-Nut would ever be comfortable with bringing another person into the bedroom, he was very quick to voice his distaste.

“I don’t think there’s any way, no way,” he said. “It hurts to even hear it because I’ve put myself in that position because I’m really selfish. You hear the story and you feel it. I feel what that would be like. I’ve known my wife since she was 18 and I was 19 so it’s different. It would be a trip and it was never like that. We’ve always been monogamous so it would be a total brain shift.”

Nick was asked the same question after and recalled a saying that he had been told that three-ways always end in tears. He was surprised that the caller had such a positive experience and praised him for it but believed that it wouldn’t work for him and he would be struck with jealousy, instantly. He also shut down the thought of bringing another woman into the bedroom.

