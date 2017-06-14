Shania Twain Announces New Album ‘Now’

The highly anticipated release will be available on September 29. June 14, 2017 4:12 PM
Filed Under: Shania Twain

Shania Twain has announced her new album Now.

Twain took to social media this afternoon (June 14) to share the album’s title, artwork and to let fans know the highly anticipated release will be available on September 29, 2017.

It will be Shania’s first new album in fifteen years. She debuted the album first single “Life’s About to Get Good” earlier this year at the Stagecoach Festival.

Check out Twain’s tweet below.

