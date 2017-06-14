Sam Smith, Questlove, Others React to London Building Fire

At least six people have died and 60 more have been hospitalized. June 14, 2017 10:04 AM
Filed Under: rita ora, Sam Smith, Estelle, piers morgan, Billy Bragg

By Robyn Collins

In response to a ferocious blaze that swept through a 24-story residential apartment building in West London early this morning (June 14), artists including Sam Smith, Questlove and Rita Ora have posted their concern on social media.

“Horrifying news to wake up to this morning in London,” Smith tweeted. “My thoughts and prayers are with all the victims.”

At least six people died in the fire and 60 more have been hospitalized. As firefighters comb through the wreckage it’s possible that the death toll will rise.

“In my 29 years of being a firefighter, I have never, ever seen anything of this scale,” London Fire Brigade Commissioner Danny Cotton told the press.

The blaze follows the May 22 terror attack at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert, which took 22 lives, as well as a London Bridge bombing that killed 8 people.

Residents had been complaining about concerns about the safety of the building for years.

Listen Live