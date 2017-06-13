The Weeknd Reveals Fall Tour Dates with Gucci Mane

By Hayden Wright

The Weeknd is still riding high from last year’s release of Starboy, and he’ll take the material on the road this fall. The singer revealed a list of fall dates in North America, beginning September 6 in University Park, Pennsylvania. Gucci Mane and Canadian artist (and XO labelmate) NAV will join the Legend of the Fall Arena Tour.

The new dates are an extension of the Weeknd’s Starboy tour, which began this spring. For shows in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, French Montana will step in for Gucci. Here’s a full list of dates: