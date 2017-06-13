Snoop Dogg Predicts ‘Revolution’ in New Music Video

By Abby Hassler

“I feel like true revolution starts with the babies, the youth. We gotta be conscience of the world we’re leaving behind for the kids, no matter where they’re from,” Snoop Dogg told XXL about his new music video.

The rapper released an emotionally stirring and relevant video for his track “Revolution,” which features a collaboration with October London.

Directed by APLUS and produced by Just Blaze, the video centers around Dogg walking around his neighborhood witnessing police officers harassing minorities from different backgrounds. Specifically, the clip focuses on a young black man and a young Muslim woman.

“We’re based in L.A., so Snoop Dogg obviously represents the West Coast to us, but he’s also an international icon,” APLUS explained. “He means something different to people all over, so we wanted to use his message to show the lives of two kids living in distant corners of the world. People in power have preyed on ignorance to create a culture of fear in this country. A fear of people we don’t know, whose lives we don’t understand. This video offers an honest perspective on how similar our lives are, no matter what country we come from.”

Watch “Revolution” below.