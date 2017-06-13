Rihanna, Snoop Dogg, Others React to Golden State Warriors Victory

By Annie Reuter
The Golden State Warriors took the 2017 NBA title on Monday night (June 12) when they beat Cleveland Cavaliers in game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals. Many musicians were online to congratulate the Warriors and/or console the Cavaliers. The Warriors won the game 129-120, clinching their second title in three years. Last year they lost the series to Cleveland.
Related: Kendrick Lamar & Rihanna ‘Loyalty’ Footage Leaks
Rihanna, Snoop Dogg, John Mayer and LL Cool J were just some of the artists who shared their reaction to the 2017 NBA Finals verdict.
A longtime Cavaliers fan, Rihanna shared a video of The Lion King where she reinterprets the cast by depicting LeBron James as Mufasa, herself as Simba, and Kevin Durant as evil Scar.
“#LongLiveTheKing,” she captions. “#KingisStillKingBitch (whispers congrats to KD, cause….ROCNation).” Watch the clip below, along with other social media comments.
as a New York knicks fan I must say that was a great series!!!!!!—
LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) June 13, 2017
I bet Mike brown levels of revenge taste sweet.—
LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) June 13, 2017
Respect to the Warriors... 'To the Victors go the Spoils of War' twitter.com/warriors/statu…—
ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) June 13, 2017
For some reason I always want to call them the "Garden State Warriors." Nonetheless I congratulate them.—
John Mayer (@JohnMayer) June 13, 2017
Work up in Paris to some good news! FOR THE TOWN!!! LETSS GOOOOO!!! 🏆💙💛@warriors #DUBNATION—
(@Zendaya) June 13, 2017