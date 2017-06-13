Rick Ross Drops Video for Birdman Diss Track ‘Idols Become Rivals’

Rick Ross has released the music video for “Idols Become Rivals.”

The infamous diss track calls out Cash Money CEO Birdman and visual fits with the track’s theme.

The video initially focuses on Ross’s riches but eventually features a Cash Money recording contact being burned in a fire, platinum plaques from Lil Wayne and DJ Khaled and a cameo by producer Bangladesh, who worked on Wayne’s hit “A Milli,” but was allegedly not paid.

