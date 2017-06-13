Listen to Pharrells’ ‘There’s Something Special’ from ‘Despicable Me 3’

June 13, 2017 2:00 PM
Filed Under: Pharrel Williams

By Abby Hassler

Pharrell Williams debuted the second new and original track from Illumination Entertainment’s Despicable Me 3 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) today (June 13). Williams released “Yellow Light” for the soundtrack earlier this month.

“There’s Something Special” is a sweet lullaby that highlights Gru and Lucy’s love for their three daughters throughout the film. The movie hits theaters June 30.

Related: Pharrell Williams Releases ‘Yellow Light’ from Despicable Me 3

Listen to “There’s Something Special” below.

Despicable Me 3 Tracklist:
1. Yellow Light – Pharrell Williams
2. Hug Me – Pharrell Williams feat. Trey Parker
3. Bad – Michael Jackson
4. Take On Me – a-ha
5. Papa Mama Loca Pipa – The Minions
6. There’s Something Special – Pharrell Williams
7. Tiki Tiki Babeloo – The Minions
8. Freedom – Pharrell Williams
9. Doowit – Pharrell Williams
10. 99 Luftballoons – Nena
11. Into The Groove – Madonna
12. Chuck Berry – Pharrell Williams
13. Fun, Fun, Fun – Pharrell Williams
14. Despicable Me – Pharrell Williams
15. Despicable Me 3 Score Suite – Heitor Pereira
16. Malatikalano Polatina – The Minions

