Watch Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie Play ‘Don’t Stop’ with toy Instruments

They transformed the Fleetwood Mac classic into a plucky, exuberant little singalong. June 13, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham

By Hayden Wright

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have embarked on a mini-Fleetwood Mac reunion this year with the release of Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, and they brought their new double-act to The Tonight Show. In typical Jimmy Fallon style, the duo performed “Don’t Stop” with the Roots using classroom instruments. Kids from Paul Newman’s SeriousFun camp also lent a hand. They transformed the Fleetwood Mac classic into a plucky, exuberant little singalong.

Related: Steve Nicks Explains Why There Won’t be a New Fleetwood Mac Record

Buckingham strums away on a ukulele while McVie plays a children’s keyboard. They may be short a few key members, but the rock and roll veterans made do with new backup.

Watch their cover of “Don’t Stop” here:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Lady A Drip Pan
Katy Perry Witness Drip Pan
Summer Songs Decade Drip Pan

Listen Live