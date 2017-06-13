Watch Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie Play ‘Don’t Stop’ with toy Instruments

By Hayden Wright

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have embarked on a mini-Fleetwood Mac reunion this year with the release of Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, and they brought their new double-act to The Tonight Show. In typical Jimmy Fallon style, the duo performed “Don’t Stop” with the Roots using classroom instruments. Kids from Paul Newman’s SeriousFun camp also lent a hand. They transformed the Fleetwood Mac classic into a plucky, exuberant little singalong.

Buckingham strums away on a ukulele while McVie plays a children’s keyboard. They may be short a few key members, but the rock and roll veterans made do with new backup.

Watch their cover of “Don’t Stop” here: