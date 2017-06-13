Kodak Black Seeks Judge’s Permission to Record with Ex-Cons

By Abby Hassler

Kodak Black has been out of jail for a week now but isn’t taking any more chances when it comes to being a free man. Today (June 13), the rapper’s lawyer filed documents with a judge to clarify the parameters of his house arrest, TMZ reports.

Related: Kodak Black Previews New Music after Release from Jail

According to the documents, the rapper wants to know if he will be allowed to collaborate with other rappers who have a criminal history. This is because the current conditions of Black’s release state that he can’t associate with known felons.

Black has worked with Gucci Mane and Young Thug in the past. Both rappers have criminal backgrounds. No one can blame Black for wanting to be extremely cautious just days after he was let out of jail after serving only a month of his year-long sentence.